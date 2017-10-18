Durrani lauds President’s commitment for education

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani here Wednesday eulogized the commitment of President Mamnoon Hussain towards promotion of quality education, science and technology in the country.
“Mamnoon Hussain was the first elected President of Pakistan, who arrived here today to address the students and faculty members besides inaugurating mega projects despite hectic schedule that showed his immense love for students and education,” Akram Khan Durrani said while addressing the second convocation of University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB).
Following General Ziaul Haq, President Mamnoon Hussain has officially visited Bannu to
address students and faculty members besides inaugurated three mega projects including Women University of Science and
Technology (WUST), Students Startup Business Centre (SSBC) of University of
Science and Technology and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) today.
Durrani thanked President for announcing Rs5 million for BINOR cancer hospital and
giving him title of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The grant would help provide the much
needed financial relief to poor cancer patients.
He said in today’s rapidly changing world, the advancement and development of
students and faculty besides modern and professional educational institutes are
paramount importance and USTB was playing commendable role in spreading rays of
education in
Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Fata in diversified fields by preparing students with future challenges.
The USTB has produced quality professionals who were actively serving in progress and
development of the country besides earning foreign exchange for their countrymen.
Emphasizing the need for up-gradation of the women campus of USTB to a full fledge university, he demanded of KP Government for making necessary legislation in this connection.
Durrani said people of this region had rendered great sacrifices for the country and
demanded setting up of a state-of-the art Cadet College in Bannu to help them on education fronts.
Akuram Durrani paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for
giving mega developmental projects to Bannu referring to Bannu International
Hospital, Kurram Tangi Dam etc, saying these projects after completion would
change destiny of masses.
