Durrani lauds President’s commitment for education

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani here Wednesday eulogized the commitment of President Mamnoon Hussain towards promotion of quality education, science and technology in the country.

“Mamnoon Hussain was the first elected President of Pakistan, who arrived here today to address the students and faculty members besides inaugurating mega projects despite hectic schedule that showed his immense love for students and education,” Akram Khan Durrani said while addressing the second convocation of University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB).

Following General Ziaul Haq, President Mamnoon Hussain has officially visited Bannu to

address students and faculty members besides inaugurated three mega projects including Women University of Science and

Technology (WUST), Students Startup Business Centre (SSBC) of University of

Science and Technology and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) today.

Durrani thanked President for announcing Rs5 million for BINOR cancer hospital and

giving him title of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The grant would help provide the much

needed financial relief to poor cancer patients.

He said in today’s rapidly changing world, the advancement and development of

students and faculty besides modern and professional educational institutes are

paramount importance and USTB was playing commendable role in spreading rays of

education in

Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Fata in diversified fields by preparing students with future challenges.

The USTB has produced quality professionals who were actively serving in progress and

development of the country besides earning foreign exchange for their countrymen.

Emphasizing the need for up-gradation of the women campus of USTB to a full fledge university, he demanded of KP Government for making necessary legislation in this connection.

Durrani said people of this region had rendered great sacrifices for the country and

demanded setting up of a state-of-the art Cadet College in Bannu to help them on education fronts.

Akuram Durrani paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for

giving mega developmental projects to Bannu referring to Bannu International

Hospital, Kurram Tangi Dam etc, saying these projects after completion would

change destiny of masses.