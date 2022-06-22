World realized Kashmir issue no longer be ignored: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): , Jun 22 (APP) :Expressing optimism over the growing realization about early settlement of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir dispute at world level the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that it was heartening to note that the international community was now ready to listen Kashmiris.

The President expressed these views while talking to Journalists in the State metropolis of AJK on Wednesday.

Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Dewan Ali Chughtai, Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan and Minister for Finance Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the president while referring to the changing world scenario said that the global community now wanted to hear the position of Kashmiris.

The president, who concluded his 12-day visit to UK, Ireland and Brussels recently, stated that the world was gradually realizing the fact that the situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir can no longer be ignored.

He expressed the optimism that his visit and efforts to promote the Kashmir issue abroad would yield positive results.

Referring to his meetings with British, EU and Irish parliamentarians, the president said, “During my visit, I met parliamentarians, representatives of think tanks and other dignitaries including the Chairperson of the European Parliament on Human Rights, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and briefed them on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the ongoing human rights violations being committed by India troops in the restive region”.

Besides highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in the IoK, the president said that he had raised the issue of unjust sentencing of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.In this regard, the president said, “I formed a 9-member Defense Committee of well-reputed legal experts in the UK, which will take legal action to secure early release of Yasin Malik”. He said that the committee would also hold consultations with senior lawmakers in the UK on the matter.

Regarding his meeting with newly elected Councilors of the United Kingdom, the president said that an All Parties Kashmir Committee was also formed which would aggressively raise the issue of Kashmir in the UK.Denouncing political, administrative machinations by the Indian government in Kashmir, Barrister Sultan said, “India is hell bent on changing the demography of the occupied Kashmir”.After changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, he said that India was now hatching conspiracies to take hold on the territory and grab it completely.

In order to change the region’s demography, he said, “India occupation authorities at the helm of affairs in the IoK have issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus”.

“Similarly more than 4,000 non-state investors are being allotted land in Occupied Kashmir in the name of investment”, he said adding that the redrawing of political maps was yet another conspiracy to minimize political representation of Kashmiris and bringing a Hindu Chief Minister in the state.

Given the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir, the president said that it was high time that the international community should play its due role to end human rights violations in Kashmir and stop the Indian government from using lawless laws to crush democratic dissent and silence legitimate political voices in the region.He said that it was incumbent upon the international community to play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.