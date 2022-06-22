Bilawal visits Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, Jun 22 (APP):The Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of Bhutto family’s martyrs to pay homage to his mother and former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto over her 69th birthday, that was commemorated a day ago, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Wednesday.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered “Fateha” for his mother praying to Allah Almighty to place her soul in highest rank of Jannah.



He also visited the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He laid floral wreaths at the graves and offered `Fateha’.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and foreign minister also prayed for the peace and stability in the country.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Amed Khuhro, former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.