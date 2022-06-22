Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Peoples Bus service in Larkana

LARKANA, Jun 22 (APP): Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening inaugurated air-conditioned luxury intra-city Peoples bus service in Larkana to provide quality and affordable travel services to people of Larkana.

The inaugural ceremony was held near Sir ShahNaawaz Bhutto Memorial Library, Larkana city.

After the inauguration, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along-with Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio President PPP Larkana District MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, former Provincial Home Minister MPA Suhail Anwar Sial and President PPP Larkana Division and Provincial Advisor for Prisons Mir Ijaz Khan Jakhrani were briefed about about the routes of the air-conditioned Buses.

Buses will run from the city’s New Bus Terminal, Quaid-e-Awam University, Airport Road, Sindh University Campus, IBA Sachal Colony Routes, High Court Road, SSP Office, Shah Nawaz Library and other localities. Citizens will also be able to avail air-conditioned buses in the adjoining areas.

The busses will operate on a 10.3 kms route starting from New Bus Terminal to Larkana Junction Via Indus Highway.

The Peoples Bus Service project of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority aims to provide quality and affordable transport facilities to the Citizens of Larkana.

The buses will facilitate 31 passengers including two seats for the disabled, while there is space for up to 80 passengers. Seats are also reserved for persons with disabilities and Women on buses.