Traffic cops get umbrellas to beat summer heat

TANK, Jun 05 (APP):District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid has installed umbrella at different traffic points and distributed umbrella hats amongst traffic police officials to help them protect themselves while performing their duty under scorching sun and the prevailing heat wave conditions.

DPO said that the Tank District Police was trying to provide all sorts of support for the cops performing duties under the scorching sun.

“These people have to work for long hours in very difficult conditions. We are trying our best to provide support,” the DPO said.

The DPO further informed that in places where there is no shelter for cops to guard themselves from sunlight, the umbrellas will help them to protect from the sun’s rays.

Meanwhile , SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan along with DSP City Haji Sharifullah Khan Kundi distributed certificates to traffic police officers and Wardens for performing the best duty with honesty.