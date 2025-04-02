Eid ul Fitr 2025 festival celebrations at Sahiwal coal power plant

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): The 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant recently hosted a grand Eid festival celebration, fostering unity among employees, executives, and guests.

The event featured a lavish spread of traditional Pakistani foods, allowing attendees to enjoy an authentic culinary experience.

The company’s leadership team actively participated in the celebrations, engaging with employees and reinforcing the company’s commitment to workplace inclusivity.

The celebration showcased the company’s dedication to cultural harmony and employee well-being, with participation from both Pakistani and Chinese staff. With a tradition of recognizing diverse cultural events, the Sahiwal Power Plant continues to promote a positive and inclusive corporate culture, strengthening workplace relationships and employee motivation.

As the company continues to grow and evolve, such celebrations will remain an integral part of its corporate culture, ensuring that employees feel valued and appreciated.

The Sahiwal Power Plant’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity sets a commendable example of corporate social responsibility, fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for all.