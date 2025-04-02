PPP finalized ZAB Martyred anniversary with zeal

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Apr 02 (APP):A meeting was organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City District Larkana at Larkana House, Wagan Road, on April 4, to mark the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Larkana City.

The event saw robust participation from PPP City District Larkana officials, Union Committee Chairmen, Presidents, General Secretaries, Ward Presidents, and office bearers of allied wings. During the meeting, it was announced that, as per annual tradition, PPP City Larkana will organize a grand caravan from Wagan House, Larkana, to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh this year, with full participation.