A group photo of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani flanked by (From L-R) Hon’ble Dr. Mohd Mata Md Ramli, Malaysian Senator; Hon. Dr. Charles S. Yang, Chair of UPF International; Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia and incumbent President of ASEAN; Hon. Chung Woo Lee, Co-Chair of the ISC Organizing Committee; and Hon. Ek Nath Dhakal, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal, ISC Co-Chair, in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia
