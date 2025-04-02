22.1 C
APP39-020425 KUALA LUMPUR: April 02 – A group photo of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani flanked by (From L-R) Hon'ble Dr. Mohd Mata Md Ramli, Malaysian Senator; Hon. Dr. Charles S. Yang, Chair of UPF International; Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia and incumbent President of ASEAN; Hon. Chung Woo Lee, Co-Chair of the ISC Organizing Committee; and Hon. Ek Nath Dhakal, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal, ISC Co-Chair, in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. APP/ABB
