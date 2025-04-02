22.1 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticZero waste operation implemented in Lahore
Domestic

Zero waste operation implemented in Lahore

LWMC
8
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) successfully executed its zero waste operation during Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment across the city.
According to LWMC sources on Wednesday, the operation continued from ‘Chand Raat’ to the third day of Eid and supervised by Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique and the LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din.
To maintain exceptional cleanliness standards, LWMC deployed over 15,000 sanitation workers and more than 1,400 vehicles in three shifts across Lahore.
The entire operation was digitally monitored in real time through the central control room, ensuring efficiency and transparency. LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din conducted field visits to inspect the cleanliness drive, interacting with sanitation workers and distributing Eid gifts and sweets to recognize their dedication.
Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar emphasized that in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, a zero-tolerance policy was strictly enforced to provide citizens with the highest sanitation standards. Special measures were implemented to ensure a pristine environment throughout Eid.
CEO Babar Sahib Din reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative, ensuring exemplary cleanliness in both urban and rural areas.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan