Sindh Governor for concerted efforts for welfare of people

KARACHI, Jan 27 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday stressed on working together for the welfare of the people.

“The Marigold festival will add to the splendor of the city and the citizens will enjoy the festival,” the Sindh governor said while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the third Marigold festival at Frere Hall here.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner KMC Shujaat Hussain, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Syed Tariq Mustafa, Muhammad Yaqoob Attari of Faizan e Madinah, departmental heads of KMC and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that he was “trying to restore the splendor of the city and trying to resolve the problems of the city with all his energies”.

He said that “everyone has to work together so that the problems are resolved and the city moves towards improvement”.

“All of us should take responsibility and improve the city,” Tessori said.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had written a letter to the Election Commission regarding the delimitation of constituencies, but we had to listen to the Election Commission and hold local bodies elections.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that the festival would continue for a week and more than 60,000 flower plants had been placed in the exhibition.

He said that Marigold enjoys religious devotion in neighboring countries.

The administrator requested the citizens to come to the exhibition and said that hundreds of thousands of people had participated in the festival in the past.

He said the citizens can visit the exhibition from 10 am to 11 pm.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed among the officers and employees of the Parks Department for the successful organization of Marigold festival.