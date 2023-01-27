Voting for by-polls in 33 constituencies of NA on March 16

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that by-polls for 33 National Assembly seats would be held on March 16, 2023.

The seats were vacated after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, pending since April 2022.

According to a notification issued by the electoral watchdog, the returning officers (RO) would issue a public notice in this regard on Feb 3. Candidates can file nomination papers with ROs from Feb 6 to 8. Names of candidates would be published on Feb 9. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs is Feb 13.

The lastt date for filing appeals against the decisions of ROs rejecting/accepting the nomination papers is Feb 16.

The last date for filing appeals against the decision of appeals by appellate tribunals is Feb 20.

Publication of the revised list of candidates is February 21. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of a revised list of contesting candidates is February 22.

Election symbols will be allotted to contestants on Feb 23.

The by-polls would be held in the following constituencies including NA-04 Swat-III; NA-17 Haripur-I; NA-18 Swabi-I;NA 25 Nowshera-I; NA-26 Nowshera-II; NA-32 Kohat; NA-38 D I Khan-I;NA-43 Khyber-I; NA-52 Islamabad-I; NA-53 Islamabad-II; NA-54 Islamabad-III; NA-57 Rawalpindi-I; NA-59 Rawalpindi-III; NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV; NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI; NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII; NA-67 Jhelum-II; NA-97 Bhakkar-I; NA-126 Lahore-IV; NA-130 Lahore-VIII; NA-155 Multan-II; NA-156 Multan-III; NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-III; NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I;NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III;NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; NA-256 Karachi Central-IV and NA-265 Quetta-II.