Rainfall become blessing for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 09 (APP): Recent rainfall has become a great blessing for people and animals of the Cholistan desert which was facing drought like situation due to a shortage of water.

According to the reports, heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of the Cholistan desert during the last four days.

Due to rainfall, several dried ponds which called Toba in local Cholistani language have been filled with water. The rain lashed at several areas of the Cholistan desert including Bhaley Wala, Khalri, Bahadar Wala Toba, Dand Wala Toba, Kandi Wala, Bhabhar Wala, Bhano Walia, Tabo Wala Toba and others.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA), Naeem Iqbal Sayyed has said that CDA would continue relief operations in Cholistan. He said that rainfall had also become a blessing for the people of Cholistan.

He said that several areas of the Cholistan desert were still being provided water by water pipelines and water tankers of CDA where rainfall was not reported.