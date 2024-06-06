Five injure after roof collapsed

MULTAN, Jun 06 (APP):At least five people including three children were wounded after roof of the home collapsed due to small scale tornado tore through the city.

According to the rescuer quoting the caller as the wall of the neighbour’s home fell on roof of the nearby home in the wake of tornado yesterday in late hours of night here.

As a result the roof collapsed on the five people including three children.

The victims included Tanvir, 40, son of Kabir Ahmed, Laiba, 18, daughter of Danish, Ahmad, 12, son of Tuqeer, Sana 12 son of Tanveer and Mahnoor, 17 and son of Tanveer.

All of them were shifted to Nishtar hospital.