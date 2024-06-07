PM China Visit

DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign

Polio
KOHAT, Jun 07 (APP): Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Azmatullah on chaired a performance review meeting on Friday to assess the progress of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Kohat.
According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner reviewed the campaign’s goals and gave instructions to ensure its success in the remaining days.
He urged parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from permanent disability and appealed to the community to support polio teams to help eradicate the virus.
The meeting aimed to boost efforts to end polio in the district. Officials committed to working together to make the campaign a success.
The Deputy Commissioner’s appeal emphasizes the importance of vaccination in protecting children’s health.
District officials, police and health department representatives were also attended the meeting.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services