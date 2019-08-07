Dollar sheds 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 158.25

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.02 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66.