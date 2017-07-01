Doctor fatally shoots 1, wounds 6 at N.Y. hospital before killing himself

NEW YORK, July 1 (APP): A rifle-wielding doctor under suspicion for

sexual harassment Friday went on a shooting rampage in the Bronx borough of New York, killing one and injuring six before fatally shooting himself, officials said.

The gunman was Henry Bello, who once worked as a doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center where the shooting occurred, The New York Times reported. The person he killed was a female doctor, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Mayor de Blasio said the shooting was not an act of terrorism, but

rather workplace-related.

He said the attack had been a “horrific situation in the middle of a

place that people associate with care and comfort”.

Several of the injured are “fighting for their lives,” he added.

Bello wore a white lab coat during his murderous assault, O’Neill, the

police commissioner, said. At some point, he tried to set himself on fire, setting off the hospital fire alarm, he said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted spreading terror throughout the medical facility as employees locked themselves inside rooms and patients feared for their lives.

Bello, 45, had an extensive arrest record that included sex abuse,

subway turnstile jumping, public urination and burglary, NBC4 television reported.

The hospital hired him in August of 2014 but he resigned in lieu of

termination the following February, according to NBC4.

Mayor de Blasio said some of the six wounded were also doctors and five of them were fighting for their lives. The sixth person injured was shot in the leg, the mayor said.