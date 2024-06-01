Pakistan Consul General meets President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

DUBAI, Jun 01 (APP): Counsel General of Pakistan Consulate Dubai Hussain Muhammad on Saturday met President Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah (PSCS) Khalid Hussain Chaudry along with his team members to acknowledge the organization’s outstanding efforts in providing aid to Pakistani families affected by recent floods.

The Consul General paid tributes to the President of Sharjah Social Center for the tireless efforts during the floods in provision of food and water to the stranded Pakistani families.

PSCS provided support to around 500 Pakistani families. The Consul General honored the president and his team members with appreciation certificates including Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Imran Aslam, Sajjad Khan, Abdul Majid and Mohammad Azam.