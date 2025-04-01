Ambassador Qureshi presents credentials to Kingdom of Belgium 

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, April 01 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi has presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to Ambassador Pierre Cartuyvels, Head of Protocol at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting marked the commencement of Ambassador Qureshi’s diplomatic assignment in Belgium.

“Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belgium. Ambassador Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to deepen cooperation in areas including trade, investment, development, education, and cultural exchange,” a press release on Tuesday said.

Ambassador Cartuyvels welcomed Ambassador Qureshi and expressed Belgium’s continued interest in advancing multifaceted cooperation with Pakistan, emphasizing the value of sustained diplomatic engagement.

Both dignitaries acknowledged the strong foundation of bilateral ties and expressed optimism about expanding collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Ambassador Qureshi expressed his confidence that the partnership between Pakistan and Belgium would continue to flourish through regular dialogue and constructive cooperation.

