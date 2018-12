RAWALPINDI, Dec 17 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday that state sponsored terrorism by the Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris, including unethical targeting of civilian population across the Line of Control (LOC) was highly condemnable.

“Bullets can never suppress unarmed brave Freedom Fighters. Indian Army must respect ethics of professional soldiering,” he said on his official twitter handle.