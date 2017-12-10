Development of road network in Balochistan top priority of NHA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Development of road infrastructure in

Balochistan was top priority of National Highway Authority and out of

six China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the province,

four projects have already been executed.

An official of the NHA told APP that the completed projects

included 331 km Zhob-Quetta road,211 km Quetta-Sorab Highway), 449 km

Sorab-Hoshab Highway and 149 km Hoshab-Gwadar were already completed

successfully.

Work on 81 km Zhob-Mughalkot was in full progress and hopefully

this would be completed by December 2018, he said.

He said that the NHA has also completed three delayed projects in

Balochistan proving connectivity to Gwadar Port while the fourth is near completion.

He said that Rs 18.6 billion have been spent on the completion of

449 kilometers long Basima-Nag-Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85).

Similarly, balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of

Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) has been completed at the cost of Rs

13 billion.

He also said that work on Khuzdar-Rattodero section of

M-8 has also been completed and it will become operational very soon.

The government,he continued, has approved the Framework Agreement

for construction of D.I.Khan – Zhob (N-50) and Khuzdar – Basima (N-30)

highway projects and work on them would soon commence as the formal

agreement between Pakistan and China comes into effect.

The NHA official said that both the projects were included

in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the meeting of Joint

Coordination Committee (JCC) held in Beijing in December 2016 which

also recommended its financing.

He said 210 km D.I.Khan – Zhob and 110 km Khuzdar-Basima would

cost around Rs. 81 billion and Rs. 20 billion respectively. The

Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved PC-1

for the projects in April 2017 and currently land acquisition process

was in progress.

CPEC’s Joint Working Group on Transport has also approved two

more projects for Balochistan including the dualization of

Zhob-Kuchlac (Western Corridor) and construction of

Naukundi-Mashkel-Panjgur road for inclusion in CPEC and recommended

their financing. Zhob-Kuchlak (305 km) would cost around Rs. 20

billion.

Similarly,290 km Naukundi-Panjgur road would cost

around Rs. 20 billion. Pre-feasibility study of the project is

completed while detailed design is in progress. It will connect

national highway N-40 with CPEC route N-85 and shorten the route by

772 km thus saving almost 10 hours travel time.