Development of Balochistan top priority of PML (N) government: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday
said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of the
PML (N) government headed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he
believed that the development of the province was inextricably linked to
the development of the entire country.
She was speaking at a dinner that she hosted for journalists
from Balochistan.
Dilating on the prospective benefits of China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) she said that the project was not only important
for Pakistan, but for the entire region due to its
transformational potential. The backward regions
of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan would be its biggest
beneficiary, she added.
The project she said would create linkages
and connectivity between South Asia, Central Asia and Middle
East and Balochistan would play the role of an economic
bridge. Consequently the economic and social profile of the
province would undergo enormous positive changes, ushering in an
era of prosperity and harmony.
She said the federal government was fully committed for uplift of Balochistan in collaboration with the provincial government.
The Minister underlined the need for taking full benefit of the
CPEC for achieving sustainable national development and prosperity.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said people of Balochistan were hardworking and patriot Pakistanis, adding that they played their active role
from Pakistan Movement to the creation of Pakistan.
The minister assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
government would extend all possible cooperation to journalist
community of Balochistan in performing their professional duties.