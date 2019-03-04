Despite provocation, Pakistan proved itself a peace-loving state: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan had showed to the world that it was a peace-loving country despite being pushed towards the course of confrontation during last few weeks.

Addressing the ‘Annual Ambassadors’ Dinner’ hosted by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the president said Pakistan had long ago learnt the lessons what the world was learning now.

He said the Pakistan Army and the people had sacrificed a lot during war against terrorism and the country realized that it had damaged the society.

The reception was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdur Razak Dawood, Dean Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and a huge number of diplomats from various countries and businessmen.