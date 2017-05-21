Delegation of Chinese experts visit Pakistan on June 5

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): A delegation of Chinese experts would visit

Pakistan on June 5 to review the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman, of the Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan Shah that the delegation headed by deputy head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy will evaluate the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) at Rashakai Nowshera and Dhabeji in Sindh.

He said foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of the country.The government is committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs), he added.

Shah Jahan said a total of seven Special Economic Zone (SEZs) cells

had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place.

“SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.”

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh while

one in KPK, he added.

Responding to a question, he said nine more industrial zones had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and and provide employment opportunities in the country.

“SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.”