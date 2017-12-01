Deep rooted conspiracy hatched against PML-N: Talal

FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday said that a deep-rooted politically motivated conspiracy had been hatched against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to deprive it of vote bank.

Addressing a news conference here at Circuit House, he said that some political parties had sensed that they could not win next general elections due to the excellent performance of the PML-N government.

He said in 2013, the country was heading towards a complete bankruptcy as terrorism had tarnished its image while load-shedding had crippled the national economy. The PML-N government, however, under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif put the country on road to progress and eliminated terrorism with the support of armed forces.

He said electricity loadshedding, which was a regular phenomenon in 2013, had had now been reduced as people were getting uninterrupted power supply for over 22 hours.

He said the PML-N had sacrificed its political interests to safeguard the national integrity and sovereignty.

Talal Chaudhry said the sit-in held in 2014 was aimed at hoodwinking the voters of PML-N through vicious propaganda. The main objective of that sit-in was to malign the PML-N by creating a hype of alleged rigging in 2013 election, he added.

He said in the recent NA-120 Lahore by-election, candidates belonging to religious parties were also put in the filed only to divide the vote bank of PML-N.

Regarding the election reform bill, he said its draft was dully approved by all political parties which was later endorsed by the parliament.

He said myopic politicians had inflicted a colossal loss to the national economy just to materialize their wishful thinking to remove the PML-N from the political scene. The PML-N was a popular party, which would emerge

victorious in the next general elections, he added.

He condemned the incident of terrorism in Peshawar and said the nation needed unity and cohesion to wipe

out the menace from the country. The government and armed forces were on same page to root out the menace,

he added.