Date for filing of tax returns extended till Oct 31

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue
and Economic Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday approved
extension in the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements by Companies, salaried individuals, other individuals and AOPs, till October 31, 2017.
The minister approved extension in the date in view of the requests
made by the tax bars and various trade and other associations due to Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram holidays, both falling in September, 2017.
It was felt that the taxpayers could not find ample time for
filing their tax returns. The due date for filing of returns had
therefore been extended.
