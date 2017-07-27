Dar does not hold aqama, residence permit: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): The spokesman of finance
minister Thursday said Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had only
Nationality of Pakistan.
He categorically said the finance minister did not hold
aqama, residence permit or the nationality of any other country except Pakistan, a statement issued said.
The spokesman clarified that Senator Dar was professionally
engaged as financial adviser in UAE from 2002 to 2008 and
same was properly disclosed in the Election Commission of Pakistan and
tax returns.
Senator Dar did have official “Aqama” for performing his
aforesaid professional advisory services. However, he resigned from this position before joining the Federal Cabinet on March 31, 2008 and subsequently the Aqama lapsed/expired.
