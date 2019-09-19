CPEC will not be influenced by Kashmir’s status changes: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Sep 19 (APP):The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, will not be influenced by India cancelling the Kashmir’s special status and Pakistan,in close cooperation with China, was making every effort to complete the project, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said on Thursday.

“Pakistan will continue to work closely with China to fully promote the completion of the project,” she said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.