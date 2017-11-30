CPEC to increase overall trade up to 17% percent

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 30 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the Economic Corridor would increase the overall trade up to 17 per cent and role of Pakistan Marine could not be denied in this concern.

The AJK prime minister said this while addressing Maritime Awareness Seminar at University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir organized by Pakistan Marine Academy and Higher Education on Thursday.

Commandant Pakistan Marine Academy Commodore Akbar Naqi, Secretary Higher Education AJK Shahid Mohi-ud-Din, and other nominal persons attended the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Haider said CPEC would steer the economy of Pakistan and would appear as Asian Tiger before long, “CPEC projects will create massive employment opportunities, as after its completion we will witness a developed and prosper Pakistan,” the prime minister hoped.

The prime minister said the seminar enlightens the value of Pakistan Marine and its departments such as Merchant Navy is the economic backbone of Pakistan.

Farooq Haider encouraged the participation of youngsters in Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA), saying that our youth should join PMA to meet new challenges in future besides strengthening the economy of the country.

“Kashmiris will continue to perform their part for development, sustainability and prosperity of Pakistan; there are several development projects for Azad Kashmir under CPEC including MMM expressway, Industrial Zone in Mirpur along with other Hydro Power Projects,” the PM reiterated.

Earlier, the attendees of the seminar were apprised by official of PMA about Marine Academy and other benefits that would be availed after the completion of CPEC.