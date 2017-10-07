CPEC project based upon development, connectivity: FO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Foreign Office spokesperson has said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a development and connectivity project for the betterment of the people in the region and beyond.

In response to a media query regarding US Secretary of Defence James Mattis’ statement on CPEC, the spokesperson Saturday said the international community should focus on human rights violations and heinous crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, efforts were needed to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir that called for ‘a UN supervised plebiscite to enable Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination’, a press release quoted the spokesperson as saying.