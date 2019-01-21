Countrywide polio immunization campaign starts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Countrywide polio immunization campaign started on Monday during which about thirty nine million children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

Two hundred and sixty thousand polio workers are participating in the drive which will go door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM’s Focal Person for Polio eradication Babar Bin Atta in a statement said the current season is suitable for the eradication of polio.

In a tweet message today, Health Minister Aamir Mahmood Kiani appealed people to cooperate with polio workers.

He said eradication of polio from the country is a collective responsibility of every Pakistani.