Corporate leaders show interest in liberal economic policies of Govt

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Corporate leaders of various countries

have showed interest in liberal economic policies of the present

government and termed Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign

investors.

Talking to the media after their meeting with Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House, they said economic

reforms of the government were creating more economic opportunities

for investors.

They said Pakistan has a potential market and become the

centre as economic reforms, development of infrastructure continued.

They termed a very young population of Pakistan another attractive

element for foreign investors.

The group of corporate leaders of the Untied States,

Australia, China, United Kingdom,Canada, Italy, France, Spain,

Sweden, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland is on a

visit of Pakistan to explore and avail the country’s investment

potential.

The corporate leaders said Pakistan has incredibly bright

future as all the policies initiated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

in a fantastic way had made Pakistan a centre of development.

They said the leadership of the country was willing to develop

Pakistan and added that Pakistan was very much open to business for

foreign businessmen.