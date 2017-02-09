ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Corporate leaders of various countries
have showed interest in liberal economic policies of the present
government and termed Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign
investors.
Talking to the media after their meeting with Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House, they said economic
reforms of the government were creating more economic opportunities
for investors.
They said Pakistan has a potential market and become the
centre as economic reforms, development of infrastructure continued.
They termed a very young population of Pakistan another attractive
element for foreign investors.
The group of corporate leaders of the Untied States,
Australia, China, United Kingdom,Canada, Italy, France, Spain,
Sweden, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland is on a
visit of Pakistan to explore and avail the country’s investment
potential.
The corporate leaders said Pakistan has incredibly bright
future as all the policies initiated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
in a fantastic way had made Pakistan a centre of development.
They said the leadership of the country was willing to develop
Pakistan and added that Pakistan was very much open to business for
foreign businessmen.
Corporate leaders show interest in liberal economic policies of Govt
ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Corporate leaders of various countries