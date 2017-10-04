Consultancy sought for base price calculation, auction process design for NGMS in AJK & GB : PTA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
(PTA) on Wednesday invited Expression of Interest (EOI) to hire
consultation services for calculation of base price and design of
auction process for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad
Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gigit Baltistan (GB).
The scope of work will include consultation with existing
operators of Pakistan to assess telecom market of AJK and GB and
calculate base price of spectrum to be auctioned by carrying out
a comprehensive assessment of telecom market.
As per EOI document, this would be assessed in terms of
uptake, profitability, competitiveness and consumer choice,
international best practices, using appropriate tools such as
econometric/analytical models and market analysis for spectrum as
detailed in Policy Directive.
The Authority has suggested the following frequency blocks for
provision of NGMS spectrum auction in AJK and GB:
Three blocks of 10 MHz each in 2100 MHz.
i. 1920-1930/2110-2120 MHz (Block A), ii. 1930-1940/2120-2130
MHz (Block B) iii. 1940-1950/2130-2140 MHz (Block C)
One block of 10MHz in 1800 MHz band.
i. 1775-1785/1870-1880 MHz Earmarked for SCO:
One block of 10MHz in 2100
MHz band 1950-1960/2140-2150 MHz
ii.One block of l0MHz in 1800 MHz band 1759.1-1769.1/
1854.1-1864.1 MHz (Only those operators who participate in auction
of 2100 MHz band can bid for 10MHz in 1800 MHz band).
The other objectives of consultancy are to design an open,
competitive, transparent auction process mitigating chances of
collusion among bidders and fulfilling policy objective of optimal
outcome, keeping in view international best practices as suited
to AJK & GB market and make presentations/briefings to Client and
Auction Supervisory Committee (ASC) for information as and when
required.
Some other objectives include: conduct technical, commercial
and legal due diligence related to proposed assignment including
review of documents and processes, and develop a comprehensive
report with a concise Executive Summary covering all important
aspects that act as an input for base price and design of auction
process.
The document further revealed that for completion of the above
tasks, the consultant shall take into account due consultation with
stakeholders including Auction Supervisory Committee, review and
consideration of best practices, use of analytical tools/econometric
models as suited to telecom market of AJK & GB.
It merits mentioned that PTA, being a regulatory Body
regulates establishment, operation and maintenance of
telecommunication systems and provision of telecom
services in Pakistan and AJK &GB.
It is empowered to undertake consultancy on such terms and
conditions as it may determine for licensing radio frequency
spectrum for any telecommunication system and service, as it may
from time to time specify.
