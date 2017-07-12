Conspiracy being hatched to impede economic progress, development: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum and
Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said
conspiracy was being hatched against present government to impede
economic progress, development and demage the democratic system.
Those political parties hatching conspiracy against the
country should wait for next general elections 2018 , he said while talking to a news channel.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said was
resolving the problems of the masses, making motorways and
strengthening the democratic system besides improving economy.
Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said that due to investment friendly policies of the government, five top companies of the
world were coming to Pakistan for installing of LNG terminals.
He said the companies had full confidence in the
PML-N leadership, adding the companies were coming to Pakistan for
investing billions of dollors.
To a question, he said 10,000 megawatt electricity would
be added to the national grid by the end of this year.
The Minister said the problem of loadshedding would be addressed
by 2018. He said there was a Howard report about rising
growth rate in Pakistan.
To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz had expressed reservations over Joint Investigation Team repot.
He was of the view that the JIT had a biased report, adding “we were
working on the directives of supreme court”.
The minister said Chief of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Imran Khan was
facing references in the court and using different tactics to
avoid the cases.