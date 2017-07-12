Conspiracy being hatched to impede economic progress, development: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum and

Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said

conspiracy was being hatched against present government to impede

economic progress, development and demage the democratic system.

Those political parties hatching conspiracy against the

country should wait for next general elections 2018 , he said while talking to a news channel.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said was

resolving the problems of the masses, making motorways and

strengthening the democratic system besides improving economy.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said that due to investment friendly policies of the government, five top companies of the

world were coming to Pakistan for installing of LNG terminals.

He said the companies had full confidence in the

PML-N leadership, adding the companies were coming to Pakistan for

investing billions of dollors.

To a question, he said 10,000 megawatt electricity would

be added to the national grid by the end of this year.

The Minister said the problem of loadshedding would be addressed

by 2018. He said there was a Howard report about rising

growth rate in Pakistan.

To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz had expressed reservations over Joint Investigation Team repot.

He was of the view that the JIT had a biased report, adding “we were

working on the directives of supreme court”.

The minister said Chief of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Imran Khan was

facing references in the court and using different tactics to

avoid the cases.