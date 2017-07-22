Conspiracy against PML-N surfaced after JIT report: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said the conspiracy, being hatched

against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, had

surfaced after the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Speaking in a private news channel programme, he said

the report of JIT was apparently biased , unauthentic and

inconclusive.

He said JIT had not conducted interview from Qatri prince

which was not logical and there were many gaps and flaws in its investigation process.

Musadik Malik said the Prime Minister would not resign as

his hands were clean.

Replying to a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief Imran Khan to submit detail of his bank accounts

in the Supreme Court.