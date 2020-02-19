Confucius Institutes worldwide cheer on China battling novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb 19 (APP):Inspiring messages from Confucius Institutes all over the world including Pakistan have been melting the hearts of millions of Chinese fighting against the novel coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Teachers and students from the institutes, as well as foreigners who love Chinese culture, are recording videos expressing their support for the Chinese people, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Wednesday.

Chinese social media platforms are abuzz with a plethora of loving and inspirational messages, such as “Come on, China! Come one, Wuhan!,” “Virus is the enemy, not China,” and “I’m in Greece and I’ve never seen you, but I do hope every one of you is safe and healthy.”

Teachers at Confucius Institutes affiliated to Pakistani universities, such as University of the Punjab, University of Sargodha and National University of Modern Languages, have prepared lessons to help students understand the virus and how China is doing its utmost to contain it.

Medical workers from Pakistan are also volunteering to help out central China’s Wuhan City, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, several students from the Confucius Institute in Sudan recorded a Chinese poem to encourage the Chinese people. “We’re in Sudan. We came to know you’re fighting against the virus. We know how hard that is,” the poem reads.