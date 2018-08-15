Commander Chinese Armed Police Force meets DG PR Sindh

RAWALPINDI , Aug 15 (APP):General Wang Ning, Commander Peoples Armed Police Force China met DG Pakistan Rangers (PR) Sindh at the Headquarters (HQ) PR Sindh, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters related to counter-terrorism, urban terrorism and policing were discussed.

He was also briefed about Karachi Operation.

General Wang appreciated the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies, especially Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and people for resorting peace and tranquility in the metropolitan city. He said Karachi operation was a success model for forces of other countries.

General Wang also visited Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and laid wreath.