COAS witnesses final of Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES C’ship

RAWALPINDI, Sep 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Abbottabad and witnessed the final
of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES (Physical Agility and
Combat Efficiency System) Championship at Baloch Regimental Centre
Abbottabad.
The COAS also awarded prizes to the winners, said an ISPR
statement issued here.
A total of 532 contestants from 23 Regimental Centres
participated in this event.
Engineer Centre team won the 5th Army PACES Championship while
Baloch Centre team won the 2nd Position in the competition. Sapper
Sanat Ullah won the overall best player award of the competition by
securing 2798 marks and Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured overall 2nd
Position by securing 2785 marks.
In individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured
first position in 3.2 Km run by covering distance in 10.7 minutes.
Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull ups to clinch 1st position
in pull ups match. Sapper Majid Ali secured first position in sit up
match by doing 1131 sit ups. Sepoy Muhammad Adil did 1457 push ups
to secure first position and Recruit Muhammad Asees Iqbal won first
position by completing combat efficiency test in 49.22 seconds and
breaking the previous international Chinese record of 50.07 seconds.
While speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated
participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high
standards of physical fitness and professionalism.
He said Pakistan Army was the most battle hardened army
in the world and it was primarily due to highest standard of
physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of its officers and
men, who face the challenges dauntlessly.
Earlier, on arrival at Abbottabad, the COAS was received by
Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General
Hidayat Ur Rehman and Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10
Corps.
