COAS visits LoC; appreciates level of preparedness, response to Indian CFVs

RAWALPINDI March 24 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Line of control (LoC) in Kel

Sector and forward post at Sharda.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the COAS appreciated state of operational preparedness of troops and response to Cease Fire Violation (CFVs) by India.

He said Indian propaganda regarding presence of miscreants along the LoC was aimed at spreading unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), which would never succeed.

People of AJ&K were fully aware of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and Indian agendas.

He said Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along the LoC.

He directed to ensure progress and development works in the area in coordination with AJ&K government.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding Murree Major General Azhar Abbas briefed him on situation along the LoC and CFVs by India in recent months.

The COAS was apprised regarding Army’s support to ongoing housing and population census.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.