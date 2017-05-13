COAS visits LOC; appreciates effective response to Indian CFVs, high morale of troops

RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops deployed along Line of

Control in Nikial Sector and was briefed on situation by the local

commander.

He appreciated high state of operational readiness, effective

response to Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) and high morale of

troops, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS also visited parents of shaheed Lieutenant Khawar at

his home who embraced shahadat during an operation at Bannu.

He hailed supreme sacrifice of the officer and his family for

the motherland.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem

Raza accompanied the COAS.