RAWALPINDI, Sept 19 (APP): General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief
of Army Staff (COAS) Tuesday visited Engineers Centre Risalpur.
According to ISPR press statement issued here, COAS installed
Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari as Colonel Commandant of
Corps of Engineers.
COAS pinned the badges of rank at the ceremony, the statement
said adding Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari has the honor to be the
sword of honor of his PMA Course awarded to the best cadet and has
extraordinary record of service and contributions to the service.
The Gen served as Brigade Commander as well as GOC Swat.
A large number of serving and retired officers attended the
ceremony, the statement added.
While talking to the audience COAS praised contributions of
Engineers Corps towards nation building, natural calamities and
operations.
He said Engineers Corps of Pakistan Army has much to take
pride in their contributions towards defence and development of the
motherland.
COAS visits Engineers Centre Risalpur
