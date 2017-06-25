COAS shares grief of bereaved fellow Pakistanis on Eid: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD June 25 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa has shared grief of bereaved fellow Pakistanis on

Eid, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major

General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Sunday.

“Army stands shoulder to shoulder with victims of terrorism

and fire,” the COAS was quoted as saying by DG ISPR.

“In Sha Allah we will over come all challenges by staying

united and steadfast as a nation – Eid Mubarak,” the COAS said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the COAS has decided to celebrate

Eid with simplicity. This decision has been taken by the COAS as

mark of unity with the bereaved families of terrorism and fire

victims.