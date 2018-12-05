COAS lauds renowned educationist Abidi’s services

RAWALPINDI, Dec 5 (APP):Renowned educationist Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Abidi has provided counseling and assisted more than 15,000 Pakistani students including wards of martyrs for their studies abroad on full/partial scholarships over the last two decades, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.