COAS joins Christian community in Christmas celebrations

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi to take part in Christmas celebrations.

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS wished Merry Christmas to entire Christian community in Pakistan. He acknowledged role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.

He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan armed forces. Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present.