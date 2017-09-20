COAS confirms death sentences to four hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Sep 20 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday confirmed death sentences to four

hardcore terrorists, involved in heinous offences.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement issued here, the terrorists were involved in offences

related to terrorism, including abducting, slaughtering of soldiers,

attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 21 persons and

injuring another person. Arms and explosives were also recovered

from their possession. The convicts were members of proscribed

organizations. They were tried by the military courts and awarded

death sentences. They admitted their offences before the magistrate

and the trial court.

The detail is as follow:

Shabbir Ahmed son of (s/o) Muhammad Shafique, was involved in

attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Major Adnan

and 10 other soldiers. He was also involved in kidnapping and

slaughtering of fou soldiers. The convict had admitted his offences

before the magistrate and the trial court.

Another convict Umara Khan s/o Ahmed Khan was involved in attacking

armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers.

Besides, he was involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary

School, Hazara. He was found in possession of fire-arm and

explosives. He had also admitted his offences before the magistrate

and the trial court.

The third convict, Tahir Ali s/o Syed Nabi was involved in attacking

armed forces of Pakistan, resulting in the death of two soldiers.

Another convict, Aftab ud Din s/o Farrukh Zada was involved in

attacking law enforcement agency, which resulted in death of a

police official and injuries to another police official. He was

found in possession of fire-arm and explosives.