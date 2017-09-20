COAS confirms death sentences to four hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Sep 20 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday confirmed death sentences to four
hardcore terrorists, involved in heinous offences.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
statement issued here, the terrorists were involved in offences
related to terrorism, including abducting, slaughtering of soldiers,
attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan.
On the whole, they were involved in killing of 21 persons and
injuring another person. Arms and explosives were also recovered
from their possession. The convicts were members of proscribed
organizations. They were tried by the military courts and awarded
death sentences. They admitted their offences before the magistrate
and the trial court.
The detail is as follow:
Shabbir Ahmed son of (s/o) Muhammad Shafique, was involved in
attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Major Adnan
and 10 other soldiers. He was also involved in kidnapping and
slaughtering of fou soldiers. The convict had admitted his offences
before the magistrate and the trial court.
Another convict Umara Khan s/o Ahmed Khan was involved in attacking
armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers.
Besides, he was involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary
School, Hazara. He was found in possession of fire-arm and
explosives. He had also admitted his offences before the magistrate
and the trial court.
The third convict, Tahir Ali s/o Syed Nabi was involved in attacking
armed forces of Pakistan, resulting in the death of two soldiers.
Another convict, Aftab ud Din s/o Farrukh Zada was involved in
attacking law enforcement agency, which resulted in death of a
police official and injuries to another police official. He was
found in possession of fire-arm and explosives.
