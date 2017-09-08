COAS confirms death sentence of four hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Sep 8 (APP): Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar

Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences of another four hardcore

terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement the deaths sentences were given by the military courts.

The convicts were involved in offences

of terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians,

attacking law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and armed forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 16 persons

and injuring eight others. Arms were also recovered from

their possession.

Around 23 convicts were also given imprisonment of various

duration by the military courts. The details of terrorists given death penalty are as under:-

Raiz Ahmed son of (s/o) Ghularam Khan: The convict was a

member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law

enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted

in death of eight officials of police and Frontier Constabulary

and injuries to five police officials. He was also involved in

destruction of Government Middle School, Aligrama. He was found

in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his offences

before the magistrate and the trial court.

Hafeez ur Rehman s/o Habib ur Rehman: The convict was a member

of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of three

innocent civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the

magistrate and the trial court.

Muhammad Saleem s/o Muslim Khan: The convict was a member of

proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking LEAs

and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted

in death of four soldiers and injuries to another soldier. He was

found in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his

offences before the magistrate and trial court. He was given

death sentence.

Kifayat Ullah s/o Dilresh: The convict was a member of

proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed

forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and

injuries to two other soldiers. He was found in possession of

fire-arm. The convict had admitted his offences before the

magistrate and trial court.