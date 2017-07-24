CM strongly condemns Kot Lakhpat blast

LAHORE, July 24 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has strongly condemned blast in Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi
here on Monday.
He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing
away of police officials and citizens in the blast and said that
this coward act is highly condemnable. He extended his sympathies
to the heirs of the bereaved families and expressed condolences with
them.
He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in hospitals and high officials of health department should personally supervise the treatment facilities
being provided to the injured.
The Chief Minister sought report from the acting IG Police
Punjab and ordered to investigate the incident. He directed that
elements involved in this tragic incident should be brought to
justice as soon as possible. He vowed that the savage beasts
responsible for taking away human lives will get exemplary punishment
and the great sacrifice of brave police men and other citizens who
have lost their lives in the line of duty will not go down the drain.
He said that the hardened criminals targeting the innocent people
deserve no leniency.
Shehbaz Sharif said that he and Punjab government stand with the
heirs of the persons who have lost their lives and Punjab government
fully shares the pain of bereaved families. A worst incident of
terrorism has occurred today in which police officials and other
civilians have embraced martyrdom. He made it clear that the hardened criminals as well as their facilitators involved in the killing of
innocent people will meet their logical end. He said that the nation salutes the great sacrifice of martyred police officials and other
persons and added that we will indubitably take revenge of the blood
of our brave sons. We will not sit idle, as long as the last terrorist
is not eliminated.
He said that Lahore explosion is a heinous conspiracy and every
eye is wet over the loss of precious human lives in this incident of terrorism. The terrorists are cruel enemy of humanity. He said that
the elements involved in the killing of innocent people will meet
their logical end.
The whole nation fully shares the grief of heirs of persons losing their
lives in this tragic incident and coward acts of enemies of peace cannot weaken the solid commitment of the nation, he added.
