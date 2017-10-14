LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Saturday said that instead of expanding jurisdiction
of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reforms should be
introduced to improve its performance in order to eliminate
corruption from the country.
According to a handout issued here by DGPR, the chief
minister said the country had suffered irreparable loss due
to the evil of corruption, and strict and credible system
of accountability was needed to uproot the menace of corruption
for the stability of Pakistan.
CM Shehbaz Sharif said the current condition and the past
history of the NAB was witness to the fact that this institution
had failed to carry out accountability of the corrupt elements
and those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer. He said
such examples exist that no action was taken against such elements
despite clear instruction of courts.
He said instead of enhancing jurisdiction of the NAB to
the superior judiciary and the army, the NAB should operate
with honesty and above likes and dislikes. He said institutions
like judiciary and army had their own systems and methods of
accountability that could be improved to meet the needs of
the time.
He said, he could not refrain from expressing his displeasure
over the hypocrisy of some of political parties over the proposal
of enhancing the jurisdiction the NAB.
CM Punjab says NAB needs reforms, not expansion in jurisdiction
LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz