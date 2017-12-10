CM lauds Pak woman power lifters for winning gold

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has applauded Pakistan power lifters, Saniha
Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail on winning eight gold medals at the
Oceania Pacific Power Lifting Championship in Singapore.
While praising the performance, the chief minister said
that it was a unique honour for both power lifters to win four
gold medals each.
They have brought glory to their country by winning these
gold medals and it was a proud moment for both of them who
have achieved a significant position in the practical field by
their talent.
He said that Saniha Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail have made
the nation proud through their best performance. Achievement
of the gold medal in the Power Lifting World Cup was
impossible without hard work, he added.
He said that the competent daughters like Saniha Ghafoor
and Twinkle Sohail Naseem were pride of the nation, and they
have proven that Pakistani women were securing significant
positions in the field of sports. He wished them further
successes in future.
