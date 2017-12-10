CM lauds Pak woman power lifters for winning gold

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has applauded Pakistan power lifters, Saniha

Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail on winning eight gold medals at the

Oceania Pacific Power Lifting Championship in Singapore.

While praising the performance, the chief minister said

that it was a unique honour for both power lifters to win four

gold medals each.

They have brought glory to their country by winning these

gold medals and it was a proud moment for both of them who

have achieved a significant position in the practical field by

their talent.

He said that Saniha Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail have made

the nation proud through their best performance. Achievement

of the gold medal in the Power Lifting World Cup was

impossible without hard work, he added.

He said that the competent daughters like Saniha Ghafoor

and Twinkle Sohail Naseem were pride of the nation, and they

have proven that Pakistani women were securing significant

positions in the field of sports. He wished them further

successes in future.