CM lauds officials for making best arrangements during Cricket Cup

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Sunday appreciated performance of officials of
departments concerned for arranging the best security and other
arrangements for the Independence Cricket Cup, 2017.
Appreciating the performance of the Cabinet Committee for
Law and Order as well as the administration, he said they had
won hearts of the public by ensuring excellent preparations
for the cricket cup for which all the respective departments
deserved huge appreciation.
He said that along with political, administrative and police
officers, performance of the officials and staff of other
departments was additionally commendable as effective holding
of matches was the triumph of Pakistan.
The CM said the Punjab government with its collaboration
and commitment had organised the best event. He added that
administrative officers along with law enforcing agencies of civil
and military organizations had set a new example of hardwork
and all relevant departments had performed duties with
the best harmony.
It was an ideal demonstration of unity and harmony which
was a defeat for peace-haters and victory for Pakistani public
as these best results were made possible through constant
hardwork, he said.
The CM said that his happiness had been multiplied by
seeing the joyous people and vowed that:” We all will work
together to give such a lot of happiness to the nation”.
