CM lauds officials for making best arrangements during Cricket Cup

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Sunday appreciated performance of officials of

departments concerned for arranging the best security and other

arrangements for the Independence Cricket Cup, 2017.

Appreciating the performance of the Cabinet Committee for

Law and Order as well as the administration, he said they had

won hearts of the public by ensuring excellent preparations

for the cricket cup for which all the respective departments

deserved huge appreciation.

He said that along with political, administrative and police

officers, performance of the officials and staff of other

departments was additionally commendable as effective holding

of matches was the triumph of Pakistan.

The CM said the Punjab government with its collaboration

and commitment had organised the best event. He added that

administrative officers along with law enforcing agencies of civil

and military organizations had set a new example of hardwork

and all relevant departments had performed duties with

the best harmony.

It was an ideal demonstration of unity and harmony which

was a defeat for peace-haters and victory for Pakistani public

as these best results were made possible through constant

hardwork, he said.

The CM said that his happiness had been multiplied by

seeing the joyous people and vowed that:” We all will work

together to give such a lot of happiness to the nation”.