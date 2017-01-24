CM KP Badminton Championship from Jan 27

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship 2017 will commence from January 27 at newly renovated Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Over 100 players in different categories will vie for the title. This

was stated by former International player Riaz Khan who is acting as the Chief Organizer of the Tournament. Riaz Khan told the media that he especially appreciated the interest taken by the Deputy Secretary of

Sports Adil Safi in organizing the tournament.

He said that beside the main categories of men and women, veterans,

juniors and special person categories will also be part of the tournament. Riaz Khan flanked with former national badminton player Asad Ghaffar said that the tournament would be a platform to unearth the talent in the sport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It will be the first tournament to be played at the newly renovated

Hayatabad Sports Complex’s badminton hall which has four courts with two courts with mats.

Asad Ghaffar who is also the member of the organizing committee said

that accommodation will be provided to players who would come from other parts of the province. He said Shafiq Ahmed, president of Badders Club,

will act as Organizing Secretary of the tournament.